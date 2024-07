BLÁTHNAID RALEIGH, WHO saw her rapist jailed this week for eight years, has said she wants to see sports clubs committing to educational programmes focused on conduct and consent.

She said there is a “huge problem” in people feeling unwilling to call out inappropriate behaviour, thereby “breeding a culture” which can progress into dangerous and violent actions.

Jonathan ‘Johnny’ Moran (26) of Tower View, Mullingar, Co Westmeath was convicted by a Central Criminal Court jury of two offences, a section four rape and aggravated sexual assault in Galway on 21 July 2019.

Raleigh and Moran knew each other through their local rugby club in Mullingar, with the assault resulting in Raleigh’s family members leaving the club some years before Moran was identified in court upon conviction last month.

“Every community organisation and every club should have a responsibility for educating on what’s acceptable and what’s not. There has to be a culture where if somebody sees something inappropriate, if somebody acts inappropriately, that it’s not accepted,” Raleigh told The Journal.

“We see it time and time again with group chats, things being said, that people just turn a blind eye to. And I think that’s the start of the problem, when that kind of thing is accepted and then it grows legs.”

Mullingar RFC was approached for comment on Tuesday and did not respond in time for publication. It previously told The Journal that it was “appalled” by Moran’s actions and said it was committed to ensuring a “culture of respect, integrity and zero tolerance for any form of abuse” for members.

Raleigh said she would like to see Mullingar RFC and other sports organisations adopt programmes to “educate players on rightful conduct and consent”. If a player does not participate at the start of the season they should not be able to play, she added.

Raleigh also criticised the Mullingar club for “burying its head” in the sand after the 26-year-old was convicted and named.

She said that while she received a short statement about the case from the club, she and her family feel hurt over how it acted after learning of Moran’s actions last month.

Raleigh said the statement in which the club said it was horrified by Moran’s actions did not indicate to her that the club fully grasped the pain caused by what happened and how Moran “deceived” the club over the past five years.

She said “no regret” was expressed and that the club has “not addressed the fact” that it lost members due to what happened since her rape in Galway in 2019.

Two of her brothers left the club after the assault so as not to risk any interference with the case.

Previously members spanning three generations, her family no longer have any involvement in the Westmeath club.

She believes her attacker Moran had used their local rugby club in Mullingar to “maintain his life and image”, and that this has caused a “hesitancy” to grapple with the impact it’s had in the local community.

Raleigh said her family had to contact the club to help it to understand the hurt caused by social media posts which had celebrated Moran for reaching more than 100 appearances.

Club meeting

Following his conviction for raping Raleigh, the club held a meeting of its executive committee and expelled the offender.

In a statement to The Journal ahead of Moran’s sentencing, the club said it was “deeply shocked and saddened” when it learned of his crimes following his conviction last month.

“We condemn and are appalled by this act,” the club said at the time. “We are committed to promoting a culture of respect, integrity, and zero tolerance for any form of abuse and to upholding the values of sportsmanship, integrity, and respect for all.”

Raleigh said she, as a former member of Mullingar RFC, would like to be able to meet club officials to discuss what has happened.

“It’s not that I think they could have stopped him – I’m not putting any blame on the club there – but I just think that their actions in the aftermath have been about burying your head in the sand, and I don’t think you can do that.

“I don’t think it sends out a positive message for other members and for some members, it’s silence.”

She added: “I would love for them to understand where I’m coming from and my concerns. And I feel the culture is obviously something that needs looking at, and whether people feel that nobody can say anything.”

Character reference

Raleigh pointed to a character reference which was handed up to court before later being withdrawn, which came from a member of the club and work colleague of Moran.

She said this character reference included mentions of Moran’s rugby career with Mullingar RFC. It’s understood the club and his employer had no involvement with the reference.

In court on Monday, Justice Tony Hunt noted that it had been withdrawn before sentencing. While a character reference demonstrating a good employment record can be of use, the judge said, it “goes up in smoke” as soon as an offence of such a serious nature is committed.