BMW Ireland issues voluntary recall of certain 3 Series cars

BMW IRELAND HAS issued a voluntary recall of certain 3 Series passenger vehicles due to an issue with their airbags, according to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

The recall relates to just over 2,700 vehicles in Ireland that were manufactured between 1997 and 2000.

According to the CCPC website, “A safety issue has been identified whereby, the vehicles affected may have been fitted with driver airbags in which inadequate sealing on the gas generator could allow the ingress of moisture and thus result in the degradation of the propellant.

“If the airbag deploys, this could cause the gas generator to burst. Metal parts could then become detached, and this could cause serious or fatal injuries to occupants of the vehicle.”

BMW Ireland will be writing to all affected customers, advising them to make an appointment with their local authorised dealer or repair service. BMW Customer Service can also be contacted directly on 1890 719 421.