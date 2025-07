SINGER BOB DYLAN has announced five concerts on the Island of Ireland in November, with the caveat that attendees leave their phones locked in a pouch at the door.

Dylan, 84, will play Belfast’s Waterfront Hall, Killarney’s Gleneagle Area and Dublin’s 3Arena as part of the Rough And Rowdy Ways world tour, which has been running since November 2021.

It comes amid a surge in interest in the singer’s career, following the release of the biopic A Complete Unknown last year, which starred Timothee Chalamet.

Belfast will host the Hurricane singer on 19 and 20 November, Dylan will place Killarney in Co Kerry on 23 and 24 November, and he will finish up at the 3Arena in Dublin on 25 November.

Tickets will go on sale next Friday at 10am. Phones will be automatically locked at the start of each show in the lobby of the venue.