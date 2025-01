DUBLIN SINGER BOBBI Arlo has been named as the first of six acts bidding to represent Ireland at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

Arlo, a popular live act who was named Gay Times Artist of the Year in 2024, entered the race with a new song, Powerplay.

Speaking today on RTÉ Radio One’s Ray D’Arcy Show, Arlo revealed that she had always been a “huge Eurovision fan”.

Arlo added that she was also a fan of Bambie Thug, Ireland’s Eurovision 2024 entrant.

“There’s been such a Bambie effect where other countries are sending acts similar to them. It’s really inspiring,” Arlo said.

“It was so insane for an act like Bambie to be sent in the first place because it was so different to what Ireland normally sent,” she added.

Arlo said that the music industry in Ireland is “so vast and so diverse”, explaining that she was “excited to be the next step in that”.

Arlo’s new song Powerplay has already been described by fans as an “edgy, well-produced pop song”, as has been compared to other successful dance/electronic pop hits such as Charli XCX’s latest album BRAT.

Bobbi Arlo, born and raised in Dublin, began performing in her teens. In 2018 she unveiled her first track ‘People’ on SoundCloud, closely followed by ‘Bye’, which gained her a very small dedicated fan group.

Arlo’s status as a rising star in Irish music circles has gathered pace, having been nominated for Song of the Year at the RTÉ Choice Music Awards in 2021 for her track, Feel It.

Arlo has since played several sold out shows in Dublin, and performed at several high profile festivals including Primavera.

Bobbi Arlo, along with the five other Eurosong finalists, will compete on 7 February on The Late Late Eurosong Special to determine who will go on to represent Ireland at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland this May.

Last year’s song contest, which took place Malmo, Sweden was viewed by 163 million people.

RTÉ’s Eurovision Head of Delegation, Michael Kealy revealed on Friday that a well-known “wildcard” act will be among the Eurosong contestants this year.