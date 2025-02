GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation following the discovery of two bodies in Co Kerry this morning.

The bodies of a man and a woman, both believed to be in their 50s, were discovered at a domestic residence earlier today in Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry.

The scene remains preserved and an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau will take place later.

The Coroner and the office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

The two bodies currently remain at the scene, pending preliminary technical examination, and will be removed for a post-mortem examination, which will take place in due course.

A garda spokesperson said the results of the post-mortem will determine the exact course of the Garda investigation.

Early indications suggest that both bodies were undiscovered for a period of time, since late last year.