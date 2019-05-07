This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 7 May, 2019
Garda probe after body of man in his 40s discovered at house in Tallaght

The man is understood to be originally from Lithuania.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 7 May 2019, 7:05 AM
1 hour ago 4,881 Views No Comments
Newhall Court in Tallaght
Image: Google street view
Image: Google street view

THE BODY OF a Lithuanian man in his 40s was discovered at a house in Tallaght. 

The discovery was made shortly after 4pm at a house in Newhall Court yesterday. 

Emergency services and Gardaí attended the scene and the man was pronounced dead a short time later. 

The deceased, understood to be in his 40s, is originally from Lithuania, according to Gardaí investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

His body remained at the scene which was preserved pending a forensic examination. 

The Office of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been notified. 

The course of the Garda investigation will be determined by the outcome of a post-mortem. 

Enquiries are ongoing. 

