Garda probe after body of man in his 40s discovered at house in Tallaght

THE BODY OF a Lithuanian man in his 40s was discovered at a house in Tallaght.

The discovery was made shortly after 4pm at a house in Newhall Court yesterday.

Emergency services and Gardaí attended the scene and the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

The deceased, understood to be in his 40s, is originally from Lithuania, according to Gardaí investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

His body remained at the scene which was preserved pending a forensic examination.

The Office of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been notified.

The course of the Garda investigation will be determined by the outcome of a post-mortem.

Enquiries are ongoing.