Gardaí discover man's body in Kildare house on investigating an alleged assault

GARDAÍ DISCOVERED THE body of a man in his 40s at a residence in Kildare in the early hours of yesterday morning after they received a rep0rt of an alleged assault at the same property from a woman who presented herself at a garda station.
The woman, 30s, reported the alleged assault at Newbridge Garda Station. She was later taken to Naas General hospital to receive treatment of her injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.
Subsequently Gardaí searched the house in the Newbridge area of Kildare, which was the same location of the alleged assault, and discovered the body of a man.
His body was removed from the scene and taken to the Mortuary at Naas General Hospital.
A post-mortem is due to take place this morning, and it will determine the course of the investigation.
A Gardaí spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.
