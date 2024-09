GARDAÍ HAVE SEALED off a large area on the grounds of University Hospital Limerick (UHL) after a body was discovered there overnight.

The body was discovered by a member of staff at the hospital, it’s understood.

A large car park and adjoining greenways at the hospital have been sealed off by Gardai.

Gardaí remain at the scene today.

It’s believed the body was discovered late last night.

The remaining car parks at the hospital were full, resulting in traffic queues.

The Garda Press Office was contacted for further details, however a spokesman said the office was not aware a body had been found.

UHL did not immediately respond when asked for comment.