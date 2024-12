A MAN IN his 50s has been found dead in a house in Cork city in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident at a residence on Dominic Street at approximately 1am.

“The man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene, and his body remains at the scene which is currently preserved,” a garda spokesperson said this morning.

The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

Garda investigations are ongoing.