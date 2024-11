A BODY HAS been recovered in the search for a woman missing off the Galway coast.

Máire Ní Fhátharta went missing while swimming off Silver Strand on 12 November.

Gardaí – with the assistance of the Irish Coast Guard, the RNLI, the Civil Defence and a number of local and national search units, along with hundreds of volunteers – have continued to search for her over the past 11 days.

A body was recovered this afternoon near Rusheen Bay, Co Galway.

The body has been transferred to the morgue at University Hospital Galway, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The search has been stood down but formal identification has yet to occur, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said in a statement this evening.

Gardaí continue to “provide our support to the loved ones of the missing woman and a Family Liaison Officer has been appointed”, the spokesperson said.

An Garda Síochána thanked the local community in Galway, volunteer organisations, and search and recovery services “for their care and assistance” over the last 11 days, the statement added.