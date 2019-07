Arklow, Co Wicklow. Source: Google Streetview

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after the body of a woman in her 50s was recovered from the sea off the Wicklow coast.

The woman’s remains were recovered off the coast of Arklow yesterday at around 5.45pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body has been removed to Loughlinstown Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.