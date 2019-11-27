Boil water notice in place for 9,500 people in Cork

A boil water notice is in place for some residents in Cork.

A boil water notice is in place for some residents in Cork.

A BOIL WATER notice has been issued in Co Cork estimated to impact around 9,500 people in the south east of the county.

The notice was issued after advise from the HSE, Irish Water and Cork County Council for the area supplied by the Whitegate Public Water Supply after a recent drinking water quality test.

It has been put in place as a precautionary measure due to an issue with the filtration process at the plant.

Neil Smyth, Irish Water Operations Lead apologised to those impacted by the notice.

“We would like to assure the public that we are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible,” he said.

The Cork area affected by the notice. Source: Irish Water

Water for those in the affected area must be boiled for:

Drinking

Drinks made with water

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

Brushing of teeth

Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

These are the actions that should be taken:

Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (such as washing salads)

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling

Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (possibly with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water

Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled.

Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times.

If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled.

Earlier this month and late last month, boil water notices were issued in the Greater Dublin area impacting 600,000 people across several counties.