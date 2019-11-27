This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Boil water notice in place for 9,500 people in Cork

The notice is in place for the area supplied by the Whitegate Public Water Supply.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 5:54 PM
1 hour ago 4,236 Views 5 Comments
A boil water notice is in place for some residents in Cork.
A boil water notice is in place for some residents in Cork.
A boil water notice is in place for some residents in Cork.
A BOIL WATER notice has been issued in Co Cork estimated to impact around 9,500 people in the south east of the county.

The notice was issued after advise from the HSE, Irish Water and Cork County Council for the area supplied by the Whitegate Public Water Supply after a recent drinking water quality test. 

It has been put in place as a precautionary measure due to an issue with the filtration process at the plant. 

Neil Smyth, Irish Water Operations Lead apologised to those impacted by the notice.

“We would like to assure the public that we are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible,” he said.  

Capture The Cork area affected by the notice. Source: Irish Water

Water for those in the affected area must be boiled for:

  • Drinking
  • Drinks made with water
  • Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating
  • Brushing of teeth
  • Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

These are the actions that should be taken:

  • Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (such as washing salads)
  • Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling
  • Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (possibly with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink
  • Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water
  • Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled.
  • Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times.
  • If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled.

Earlier this month and late last month, boil water notices were issued in the Greater Dublin area impacting 600,000 people across several counties.  

