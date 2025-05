BONO AND BOB Geldof are among the musicians and politicians who will feature in a new documentary to mark the 40th anniversary of Live Aid.

It’s a co-production between the BBC and CNN Originals and the producers say it will delve into the “complex, sometimes controversial, stories” behind the historic event, as well as its legacy, in UK, US, Ethiopia and Africa as a whole.

Live Aid took place on Saturday 13 July, 1985 and the documentary will be released in July to coincide with the 40th anniversary.

Live Aid was held in both London’s Wembley Stadium and the now defunct John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia and was organised by Geldof and music producer Midge Ure.

Around 1.9 billion people across 150 nations watched the live broadcast, close to 40% of the global population at the time.

It was conceived as a follow-on to the successful 1984 Christmas charity single Do they Know It’s Christmas, and both were inspired by BBC footage of the 1983-85 famine in Ethiopia.

As well as featuring exclusive interviews with Bono and Geldof, the documentary also features interviews with Sting and former US president George Bush.

It will also use archival footage of both the performances and back stage access, featuring the likes of Boy George, Status Quo and George Michael.

It will also feature archival interviews with Nile Rodgers, Phil Collins, Lionel Richie, Roger Taylor and Brian May.

The producers say the series offers a “gripping account of Live Aid’s impact on music, politics and global awareness over the twenty years between Live Aid in 1985 and Live 8 in 2005”.

Meanwhile, Geldof has said that another Live Aid-style event is “unlikely” due to social media.

Bob Geldof performs during Live Aid at Wembley Stadium n 13 July,1985 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

He was speaking to reporters today at London’s Wembley Stadium at the launch of Just For One Day, a musical on the story of Live Aid.

“Unfortunately, social media seems to be a sort of isolating type of medium,” said Geldof.

He added: “But the problem is, do people have the bandwidth? They’re so exhausted with the horror of Gaza and the terror of Ukraine, and the American political situation that it’s hard to draw attention to those who through no fault of their own are dying right now.”

Just For One Day ran at the Old Vic last year and will return at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre on 15 May, with 10% of all proceeds being donated to the Band Aid Charitable Trust.

Meanwhile, in addition to the documentary coming in July, the BBC will also be releasing over six hours of music performed at Live Aid, including David Bowie, Madonna, Mick Jagger, Patti LaBelle, Phil Collins, Queen, Spandau Ballet, Sting, Tina Turner and U2.

This will also include backstage footage of Bono, David Bowie, Elvis Costello, Spandau Ballet, Sting, as well as a transatlantic interview with Phil Collins on Concorde.

Jonathan Rothery, Head of BBC Popular Music TV said he’s “delighted to be giving viewers a chance to relive one of the biggest concerts in history for the first time on TV since it was originally broadcast on the BBC”.

“By providing over 6.5 hours of footage that was captured on the day Live Aid took place, we want viewers to feel transported back to 1985, and to enjoy all those classic songs that we all still know and love to this day, as they were performed on that stage.”