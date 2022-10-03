Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 3 October 2022
Bono announces book tour across 14 cities ahead of release of memoir

The tour will stop in Dublin on Monday 28, November.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 3 Oct 2022, 3:34 PM
47 minutes ago 2,659 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5883030
Image: Live Nation
Image: Live Nation

U2 LEAD SINGER Bono is going on a 14-city book tour ahead of the launch of his upcoming memoir. 

Kicking off at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on Wednesday, 2 November, the Stories of Surrender book tour will make stops in Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The tour will then head to London, Glasgow, Manchester, Berlin, Paris and Dublin, before wrapping on Monday, 28 November in Madrid.

Tickets for the book tour go on sale on Ticketmaster this Friday, 7 October at 10am. Each ticket purchased comes with a copy of Bono’s upcoming memoir. 

This book is the first time that the musician has written in detail about his own life, from his early days in north Dublin to U2’s success worldwide, as well as his charitable work.

The book’s subtitle – 40 Songs, One Story – is a reference to its 40 chapters, each of which are named after a U2 song. Bono has also created 40 original drawings for the memoir and an animated video, narrated by himself and based on some of his drawings.

The book will be published by Penguin Random House. The publisher said: “Writing with candour, self-reflection, and humour, Bono opens the aperture on his life – and the family, friends and faith that have sustained, challenged and shaped him.”

Bono said: “When I started to write this book I was hoping to draw in detail what I’d previously only sketched in songs. The people, places, and possibilities in my life. Surrender is a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept.”

The book, he added, “is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress … With a fair amount of fun along the way”.

Making a difference

