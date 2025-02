THE DAWNING OF a “new era” is how the Minister of State Michael Healy-Rae dubbed the allocation of €713 million in road grants today.

With the Greens out of the picture, the government has moved to boost funding by 8% on road and safety improvements, with the largest allocation of €82.8 million going to County Cork, followed by €43.6 million going to Galway.

The Healy Rae brothers highlighted today that their home county of Kerry will get €33 million in roads grants.

The new junior minister said the increase in the national budget for roads in such a short time of this new government represents a sign of intent going forward.

“The people want tar and that is what we will give them,” he said in a statement today.

Ramping up road projects

During the election campaign, senior sources in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael signalled that it wanted to ramp up roads investment which they felt was being stalled by the Green Party.

It followed through into the new programme for government which commits to “invest in all road projects in the current National Development Plan and consider additional important road projects as part of the NDP review”, which will include increased fundings for new roads.

Of the €713 million announced today, €330 million will be spent on road pavement strengthening works; €84m for maintenance and strengthening works for which local authorities have discretion in the selection of roads; and €70m for specific and strategic regional and local roads projects.

Announcing the bumper roads investment package, Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien said there has been a significant increase in funding for the year ahead, with most of the funding going towards restoration of the network.

“This is essential for maintaining social and economic connectivity, linking people and places across the country.”

“In addition to maintaining our current road network, we are developing and upgrading this infrastructure through investing €70 million in vital strategic projects which are continuing to be progressed,” he said.

The minister pointed out projects that will benefit from the funding include Shannon Crossing and Killaloe Bypass project in Killaloe and Ballina, and the Coonagh to Knockalisheen Distributor Road in Limerick City.

Funded projects in 2025 also include rehabilitation of Ballycorkey Bridge in County Westmeath and R595 Old Court, Skibbereen to Baltimore realignment in County Cork.

Minister of State with responsibility for International and Road Transport, Logistics, Rail and Ports, Seán Canney, said the funding will enhance road safety, with funding being allocated for over 330 safety projects this year, an increase of 20% from last year.

He added that €16.5 million is being designation to 315 projects focused on climate change adaptation to ensure the long-term sustainability and resilience of our roads.

Minister of State with responsibility for Rural Transport, Jerry Buttimer said it is important the government’s continues to invest in the rural road network.

Ryan’s concerns before leaving office

Former Environment Minister Eamon Ryan raised concerns after leaving office that s Fine Gael/Fianna Fáil-led government would not continue the 2:1 transport spending ratio that was implemented by the last coalition, which committed to investing double the amount of money into public transport than investments into roads.

Ryan said that failing to continue that strategy would mean Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil aren’t serious about developing public transport or taking climate action.