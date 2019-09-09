This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 9 September, 2019
4,532 Views 11 Comments
ON THE AGENDA tonight: 

  • Parliament will be prorogued this evening for several weeks until the middle of October. 
  • MPs will vote later this evening on whether to hold an early general election – the government’s motion is expected to be defeated. 
  • A debate is now taking place on the Northern Ireland executive. 

 

Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Tony Lloyd, is now speaking in the House of Commons. 

Prorogation, direct rule and the looming reality of a hard border have all been discussed in pretty tame, consensual exchanges between MPs on the issues facing the North. 

“There has to be a maintenance of the dialogue between Dublin and London,” Lloyd says. 

I’m sure Boris Johnson agrees. 

boris-johnson-visit-to-ireland Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

Julian Smith was discussing plans for the legalisation of abortion law in Northern Ireland. 

In July, the House of Commons voted to introduce gay marriage and abortion by 21 October if power-sharing isn’t restored. 

Smith said civil servants are working “to develop an appropriate new legal framework” for early 2020 on abortion in Northern Ireland. 

DUP MP Ian Paisley, whose party opposed the bill to legalise abortion, condemned “the complete and total legal chaos” of the plan. 

HoC Ian Paisley and Sammy Wilson during this evening's debate. Source: House of Commons

For anyone who hasn’t been following Brexit today (lucky you) you might want to know what’s happening this evening. 

  • At around 10pm, we’re going to have a debate on Boris Johnson’s motion calling for a general election. 
  • Once that’s finished, parliament will be prorogued in a formal ceremony

What happens after that? Well, like a lot of things in the UK at the moment, it’s all a little uncertain. 

It’s already been a busy evening over in Westminster. Earlier, MPs backed a motion requiring the release of no-deal planning documents and documents relating to the suspension of parliament. 

The motion, put forward by Dominic Grieve who lost the Conservative Party whip last week, requires the release of all internal communications, including with Boris Johnson’s controversial adviser Dominic Cummings. 

Currently, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith is discussing the governance of the North, which is still without a government amid fears that a no-deal Brexit could add further instability to the region. 

For more on the early vote, read this piece by Cónal Thomas. 

It’s set to be a late night in the House of Commons this evening, as Boris Johnson tries to persuade MPs to hold an early election. 

As of now, it looks as if Jeremy Corbyn and other opposition leaders will refuse to back the government motion.

Regardless of what happens, Dominic McGrath will guide you through the last few hours before the British parliament is prorogued. 

