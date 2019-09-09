1 min ago

Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Tony Lloyd, is now speaking in the House of Commons.

Prorogation, direct rule and the looming reality of a hard border have all been discussed in pretty tame, consensual exchanges between MPs on the issues facing the North.

“There has to be a maintenance of the dialogue between Dublin and London,” Lloyd says.

I’m sure Boris Johnson agrees.

Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images