Monday 9 September, 2019
MPs vote to force UK government to disclose no-deal planning and prorogation communications

In a vote this evening, the motion was passed 311 votes to 302.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 9 Sep 2019, 7:57 PM
2,115 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4802390
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

BRITISH MPS HAVE backed a motion requiring the release of no-deal planning documents and documents relating to the suspension of parliament. 

In a vote this evening, the motion was passed 311 votes to 302 – a majority of nine.

The motion, put forward by Dominic Grieve who lost the Conservative Party whip last week, requires the release of all internal communications, including with Boris Johnson’s controversial adviser Dominic Cummings. 

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove said in the Commons prior to the vote that he has already said that the government intends to plan a version of its Operation Yellowhammer report on no-deal planning.

But it is neither an impact assessment or a worst-case scenario, Gove added. 

The report, prepared by the UK cabinet, was leaked late last month.

Johnson is expected to try again to force a 15 October general election later this evening– but the move, once again, is likely to be blocked by the opposition.

The bill aimed at averting a no-deal Brexit on 31 October, meanwhile, is due to receive royal assent – become law.

Parliament will be prorogued – suspended – either this evening or tomorrow, the UK government has confirmed.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

