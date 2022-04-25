Boris Johnson writes to Angela Rayner to insist ‘Basic Instinct’ claim was not in his name

BORIS JOHNSON HAS written to Angela Rayner to insist “misogynistic” claims reportedly made about her by an unidentified Tory MP were not in his name.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Prime Minister sent the deputy Labour leader a letter yesterday in response to a report in the Mail on Sunday which has been condemned by Tory and Labour MPs alike.

Johnson reportedly moved to assure Rayner in the private letter that the comments were “not in his name”, expressing his sympathy over the anonymous attack.

The article claimed that an unnamed Tory MP had told the newspaper Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during Prime Minister’s Questions in an attempt to ‘distract’ Boris Johnson.

The paper likened the claims to a scene from the 1992 erotic thriller ‘Basic Instinct’ and said she was trying to put the PM “off his stride”.

Yesterday, Rayner called the story “desperate” and “perverted” and quickly received solidarity from across the House of Commons for the “smear”.

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner speaks at the launch of of Labour's 2022 local election campaign. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Boris Johnson was among those to publicly condemn the claims on Twitter.

“As much as I disagree with Rayner on almost every political issue I respect her as a parliamentarian and deplore the misogyny directed at her anonymously today,” he wrote.

Senior ministers followed suit in condemning the claims. While Treasury minister Simon Clarke retweeted Johnson’s message, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries posted the exact same tweet as the PM.

Yesterday evening, the Tory chairman of Parliament’s Women and Equalities Committee, Caroline Nokes, revealed she had written to Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker, to suggest the journalist who wrote the story be formally censured.

The Conservative MP for Romsey and Southampton North told LBC the Tory MP sources behind the article should be “hanging their heads in shame”.

Earlier in the day she wrote on Twitter that “too many female MPs (of all parties)” have been on the “receiving end of vile” claims like those aimed at Rayner.

Rayner often sits next to Labour leader Keir Starmer and opposite the Prime Minister during the weekly Commons clashes.

Starmer said the sexism displayed by those briefing the Sunday paper was a “disgraceful new low from a party mired in scandal and chaos”.

Women in politics face sexism and misogyny every day - and I’m no different.



This morning’s is the latest dose of gutter journalism courtesy of @MoS_Politics



🧵👇🏻1/9 — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) April 24, 2022

In one of the most-criticised comments in the Mail article, one Tory MP is said to have told the paper: “She (Ms Rayner) knows she can’t compete with Boris’s Oxford Union debating training, but she has other skills which he lacks.

“She has admitted as much when enjoying drinks with us on the (Commons) terrace.”

Andrea Leadsom, the former leader of the Commons, similarly called the comments “totally unacceptable” and expressed sympathy for the deputy Labour leader.

When asked on Sophy Ridge about the coverage, Tory chairman Oliver Dowden said he did not recognise the claims attributed to his party’s MPs.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted: “If an MP or MPs really said this then it’s utterly shameful. No woman in politics should have to put up with this.”

This morning, technology minister Chris Philp told Sky News that he was “appalled” by the Mail on Sunday article, adding that it was “offensive and misogynistic”.