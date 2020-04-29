This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 29 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds gives birth to baby boy

A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister and his partner said both mother and baby are ‘doing very well’.

By Press Association Wednesday 29 Apr 2020, 10:06 AM
1 hour ago 24,037 Views 36 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5086833
Image: Han Yan/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Han Yan/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

BORIS JOHNSON’S FIANCÉE Carrie Symonds has given birth to a baby boy, the couple has announced.

A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister and his partner said both mother and baby are “doing very well” after the birth in a London hospital on Wednesday morning.

The spokeswoman said:

“The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning. Both mother and baby are doing very well.

“The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team.”

Johnson (55) and Symonds (32) announced in March that they were expecting a baby in “early summer”, and that they had become engaged at the end of last year.

The news of the birth comes just weeks after the PM was discharged from intensive care where he had been battling coronavirus. Symonds also suffered symptoms of the disease.

Johnson has previously suggested he intends to take paternity leave, although it is not known if this remains the case given the coronavirus crisis.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the birth was “wonderful news” as he congratulated the couple on Twitter.

Acting Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Many congratulations to the PM and Carrie Symonds on the birth of their son!”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said it was “great to hear Downing Street is getting a new resident”.

And the PM’s father, Stanley Johnson, told the PA news agency he was “absolutely delighted” and “thrilled” by the birth of his grandson.

Johnson and Symonds made history as the first unmarried couple to officially live together in Downing Street when they moved in last year.

The new arrival is the third baby born to a serving prime minister in recent history.

Tony Blair’s wife Cherie gave birth to son Leo in May 2000, three years after her husband’s first election victory, and David Cameron and wife Samantha welcomed daughter Florence in 2010.

The last babies born to prime ministers before Leo and Florence arrived more than 150 years ago.

The baby is Symonds’ first child, while Johnson is known to have fathered five.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie