Boris Johnson appears on ITV's This Morning despite ongoing row over BBC interview

Johnson shared a selfie from the set of the ITV programme.

AMID THE ONGOING row over whether Boris Johnson will do an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Neil, the UK Prime Minister today appeared on ITV’s This Morning programme.

Johnson appeared on the daytime programme with Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby and answered questions about the NHS and Brexit.

He also spoke about reality TV show I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, suggesting he could “eat the funny stuff” on the programme.

Johnson has not agreed to a sit down interview with Neil despite each of the other party leaders doing so.

The BBC had initially said that Johnson would not be allowed to go on its Andrew Marr Show unless he also agreed to face Andrew Neil, but the BBC backed down following last week’s London Bridge terror attack.

In an article in The Guardian defending the broadcaster’s impartiality yesterday, the BBC’s director of news and current affairs Fran Unsworth suggested there has been an issue with “pinning down” a time for Johnson to do the Neil interview.

Today, however, Johnson appeared on ITV’s This Morning programme after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn appeared on it yesterday.

Boris Johnson has rebuffed questions over his trustworthiness while being interviewed on This Morning, saying the public has lost trust in the whole of politics because of the failure to deliver Brexit.



Boris Johnson has rebuffed questions over his trustworthiness while being interviewed on This Morning, saying the public has lost trust in the whole of politics because of the failure to deliver Brexit.

Asked about whether he was trustworthy, Johnson said there was “a big trust issue with the whole of politics at the moment”. Something he put down to Brexit not being a reality.

“I think that that is basically because after three and a half years, we haven’t got done what we told the people we would do,” he said.

We asked them to vote in the EU referendum, they did deliver a result. And then, for the last two and a half, three and a half years, we’ve been just wrangling, and I got to the stage as Prime Minister when it was obvious that we couldn’t get this thing through parliament.

'We're investing massive quantities straight into the NHS now'



Conservative party leader Boris Johnson says his party won't be selling the NHS to US corporations. pic.twitter.com/a8voSxS0XL — This Morning 🎄 (@thismorning) December 5, 2019 Source: This Morning 🎄 /Twitter

Schofield questioned Johnson on the private sector’s involvement in the NHS and on US companies providing beds for patients in the UK.

In response, Johnson claimed “that the biggest privatisation of the NHS took place under Labour”.

“I go to around hospitals, which are saddled with debt, they have to pay back to banks at excruciating rates, because of the Labour’s PFI deal,” he said.

Willoughby suggested that Johnson could follow in his father’s footsteps and appear on I’m A Celebrity.

As the interview concluded and Willoughby was doing a link to the next segment, she said: “The race to be prime minister isn’t the only important voting happening right now.”

Schofield said: “Who will be king or queen of the jungle?” and then in a nod to the Prime Minister added: “There’s always that if it goes wrong.”

Willoughby said: “Following in your father’s footsteps…”

Johnson replied: “He did brilliantly. I think I could certainly do the eating the funny stuff. But he was absolutely amazing.”

Source: Lucy Harris/Twitter

Separate to Johnsson’s TV appearance, three Brexit Party MEPs announced today that they had quit the party to back Johnson’s Brexit deal and the Conservatives instead.

Annunziata Rees-Mogg – sister of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg – Lance Forman and Lucy Harris, have all resigned the whip to back the Prime Minister’s push to “get Brexit done”.

Rees-Mogg, MEP for the East Midlands and a former Conservative candidate, said: “We need a strong Leave-supporting government to deliver the Brexit 17.4 million voted for”.

“In Scotland, Wales and England. The Brexit party are permitting votes to go away from the Conservatives, providing us with a Remain coalition that will do anything not to honour the Brexit referendum,” she added.

Earlier in the campaign, the Brexit Party announced that it would not run any candidates in constituencies where the Conservatives currently hold seats.

This latest development comes as UK politicians enter the final week of campaigning ahead of the 12 December general election.