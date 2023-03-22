"Hand on heart, I did not lie to the house": Johnson appears before committee over Partygate

FORMER PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson is appearing before the House of Commons privileges committee today to answer questions relating to whether he misled Parliament over the “partygate” scandal.

Photographs of “parties” and gatherings at 10 Downing St in violation of Covid guidelines dogged Johnson’s time as Prime Minister, and he ultimately resigned less than two months after the Sue Gray report into the events.

In his opening statement before the committee today, Johnson remained defensive of his position.

“When this inquiry was set up I was completely confident that you would find nothing to show that I knew or believed anything else, as indeed you have not,” Johnson said.

“I was confident, not because there has been some kind of cover-up. I was confident because I knew that was what I believed and that is why I said it.”

“I’m here to say to you hand on heart that I did not lie to the House,” he said.

Over the course of the day, Johnson is expected to give around four hours of testimony to the committee, which is being chaired by Labour MP Harriet Harman, and composed of four Tory MPs and three Labour MPs.

Harman began proceedings by showing video footage of Johnson speaking in the House of Commons, at one point saying: “When I said I came to this House and said in all sincerity the rules and guidance had been followed at all times, it is what I believed to be true.”

Advertisement

When originally asked about the gatherings in December 2021 during Leader’s Questions, Johnson had told parliament: “What I can tell the right honourable gentleman is that all guidance was followed completely in No 10.” Johnson repeated variations of this claim in the house up until as recently as May 2022.

Johnson has since apologised for “inadvertently” misleading the House of Commons, but continues to maintain that nobody has brought it to his attention that such events were in violation of guidelines, and that he did not, at the time, believe they had been.

During his opening remarks, Johnson also took the time to call out his former Special Advisor Dominic Cummings, who claimed to have warned him ahead of time of concerns relating to the events. Johnson said Cummings’ claims are “unsupported by any documentary evidence” and “plainly cannot be relied on. He has every motive to lie.”

“There can be no doubt that you understood what the rules, and what they were designed to achieve,” said Conversative MP Sir Bernard Jenkins during the opening round of questions, in which he pointed to photographic evidence of an event at No 10 Downing St that appears to show several people ignoring social distancing guidelines – which at the time were 2m, or 1m with exceptions.

Proceedings were suspended after around 15 minutes so that Johnson, as well as the other MPs present, could go and vote on Rishi Sunak’s Windsor Framework bill. Johnson voted against the bill as part of at least a dozen Tory MPs who have defected from the party line.

The Metropolitan Police eventually issued 126 fines for rule breaches in No 10 and Whitehall, with Johnson receiving a single fixed-penalty notice for his birthday party in the Cabinet Room in June 2020.

Proceedings were suspended for a second time at around 3.30pm as MPs once again left to vote on a Public Order Bill.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as it continues.