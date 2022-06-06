#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 6 June 2022
Poll: Will Boris Johnson survive today’s confidence vote?

The vote will take place today between 6pm and 8pm.

By Céimin Burke Monday 6 Jun 2022, 10:16 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson is facing a vote of no confidence by Conservative MPs later today.

After months of damaging revelations, dozens of Conservative MPs have triggered a vote by submitting letters signalling that they have lost confidence in Johnson’s leadership.

The vote – by secret ballot – will take place at Westminster today between 6pm and 8pm, with the count to take place immediately afterwards.

Johnson’s successor Theresa May survived a no confidence vote in December 2018 however, she announced her resignation less than four months later.

So, we’re asking will Boris Johnson survive today’s confidence vote?


Poll Results:

Yes (925)
No (304)
I don't know/ I've no opinion  (115)



About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

