Poll: Will Boris Johnson survive today’s confidence vote?

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson is facing a vote of no confidence by Conservative MPs later today.

After months of damaging revelations, dozens of Conservative MPs have triggered a vote by submitting letters signalling that they have lost confidence in Johnson’s leadership.

The vote – by secret ballot – will take place at Westminster today between 6pm and 8pm, with the count to take place immediately afterwards.

Johnson’s successor Theresa May survived a no confidence vote in December 2018 however, she announced her resignation less than four months later.

So, we’re asking will Boris Johnson survive today’s confidence vote?