AT THIS STAGE, it seems almost certain that Boris Johnson will be the person in charge at No. 10 Downing Street tomorrow evening.

After a protracted leadership race, the former mayor of London is expected to be announced as the new leader of the Conservative party today.

Theresa May will then step aside tomorrow, paving the way for the Uxbridge and South Ruislip MP to become the Prime Minister.

And, with the new Brexit deadline of 31 October a full 100 days away now, Johnson will have little time to decide the path forward.

