The former London Mayor is strongly fancied to have won the battle against Jeremy Hunt to be the new party leader.
AT THIS STAGE, it seems almost certain that Boris Johnson will be the person in charge at No. 10 Downing Street tomorrow evening.
After a protracted leadership race, the former mayor of London is expected to be announced as the new leader of the Conservative party today.
Theresa May will then step aside tomorrow, paving the way for the Uxbridge and South Ruislip MP to become the Prime Minister.
And, with the new Brexit deadline of 31 October a full 100 days away now, Johnson will have little time to decide the path forward.
With a raft of resignations in the UK government expected, stick with us throughout the morning for all the latest updates.
Speaking of Brexit policy, what can we expect from Johnson when he becomes prime minister regarding the UK’s protracted exit from the EU?
Well, before coming out to definitively back leaving the EU in the 2016 referendum, Johnson apparently wrote a pro-leave and pro-remain column, setting out the argument for both sides.
But since becoming a Brexiteer, he has repeatedly advocated no-deal if the EU won’t compromise on issues such as the Northern Irish backstop.
During the race to become the next Tory leader, he has said that the UK will leave the EU on 31 October “come what may, do or die”.
This is, of course, bad news for Ireland as a no-deal Brexit would have a very damaging effect on the whole island and its economy.
Whether Johnson’s rhetoric after becoming prime minister matches what he’s been saying beforehand remains to be seen.
It’s been flagged that Boris Johnson can expect a number of resignations from within Theresa May’s existing Cabinet if he becomes prime minister.
Yesterday, the Europe Minister Alan Duncan pre-empted a Johnson premiership by stepping down.
A long time critic of the former London mayor, Duncan tweeted last year that Johnson’s comparison of May’s Brexit strategy to a suicide vest was “one of the most disgusting moments in British politics”.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond is perhaps the most high-profile minister to confirm they’ll resign if Johnson becomes prime minister.
If – or perhaps more accurately, when – Boris Johnson is announced as the new Conservative leader, we can expect a flurry of resignations from MPs who disagree with his Brexit policy.
So, how’s it all going to happen over the next couple of days.
My colleague Gráinne Ní Aodha has you sorted on TheJournal.ie this morning.
Here are the main points:
- The announcement of the new Conservative leader – most likely Boris Johnson and not Jeremy Hunt – will be made at around 11am today.
- Theresa May will take her final Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons early tomorrow afternoon, and then formally tender her resignation to Queen Elizabeth afterwards.
- Then Johnson will become the Queen’s 13th appointment to prime minister.
- He won’t get a lot of time to make his mark in parliament just yet – the House of Commons is breaking for its summer recess on Thursday.
- And the Brexit deadline of 31 October is still looming.
