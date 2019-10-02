This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 2 October, 2019
Johnson accused of deliberately putting forward a Brexit deal he knows the EU will reject

The British Prime Minister is today expected to again stress that the UK will leave the EU on 31 October, one way or another.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 2 Oct 2019, 7:52 AM
1 hour ago 7,267 Views 12 Comments
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured at the Conservative Party conference this week.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured at the Conservative Party conference this week.
Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson is due to outline his final Brexit offer to the EU today, as he has been accused of deliberately putting forward a deal he knows the bloc will reject.

The proposals are expected to stress there will be no delay to Britain leaving the European Union beyond the current deadline of 31 October.

Johnson will use his speech at the Conservative Party conference to say “we can, we must and we will” get Brexit done because voters feel they are being “taken for fools” by Westminster’s politicians.

The prime minister is expected to unveil a “two borders for four years” plan that will leave Northern Ireland in a relationship with Europe until 2025, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The proposals would see the UK as a whole remaining in the EU for a transition period until the end of 2021 and Northern Ireland remaining part of the Single Market until at least 2025 but leaving the Customs Union with the rest of the UK.

A senior EU source told RTÉ News this scenario it not legally workable.

Johnson is expected to tell the EU this is his government’s final offer and that no more talks will take place until after Brexit – making a hard Brexit increasingly likely.

The prime minister will restate his commitment to the 31 October deadline despite legislation aimed at preventing him taking the UK out of the EU without a deal unless he has the consent of the British Parliament.

In his speech in Manchester, the prime minister will say: “Voters are desperate for us to focus on their other priorities – what people want, what leavers want, what remainers want, what the whole world wants – is to move on.

“That is why we are coming out of the EU on October 31. Let’s get Brexit done – we can, we must and we will.”

No-deal approach

In recent days, Irish and European politicians have hit out at Johnson’s plans for Northern Ireland which include proposed customs checks along the border with the Republic.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Prime Time last night, Lisa Chambers, Fianna Fáil’s Spokesperson on Brexit, questioned the British government’s approach.

Tweet by @RTÉ Prime Time Source: RTÉ Prime Time/Twitter

“I think that a deal can be done and I think that Boris Johnson is running out of options. 

But if they actually put those proposals on paper to Brussels and suggest a time-limited backstop just for regulations, and customs checks immediately, they know that won’t wash, they know it will not be accepted.

“And you’d have to ask the question, are they putting those proposals there knowing they’ll be rejected because they’re pursuing a no-deal policy? I sincerely hope that’s no the case, for everybody’s sake,” Chambers said. 

On the same programme, Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee said that customs checks and a time-limited backstop were “not acceptable”. She stressed there can be no infrastructure or associated checks along the border, as set out under the Good Friday Agreement, adding that Johnson needs to present “something credible”.

Contains reporting from PA 

