Boris Johnson referred to police watchdog over links to American businesswoman

Downing Street denounced the referral as a “nakedly political put-up job”.

By Press Association Saturday 28 Sep 2019, 8:04 AM
1 hour ago 6,959 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4828464
Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Images
Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Images

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has been referred to the police complaints body to assess whether he should face a criminal investigation over his links with American businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri.

The Greater London Authority (GLA) said its monitoring officer had recorded a “conduct matter” against Johnson over allegations Ms Arcuri received favourable treatment because of her friendship with him while he was mayor of London.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will now consider whether there are grounds to investigate the Prime Minister for the criminal offence of misconduct in public office.

The move was greeted with fury in Downing Street, which denounced the referral as a “nakedly political put-up job” on the eve of the Tory Party conference in Manchester.

The GLA is headed by Labour mayor Sadiq Khan.

A senior Government source said no evidence had been provided to support the allegations made, and that the Prime Minister had been given no opportunity to respond prior to the release of a GLA press statement late on Friday.

“Due process has not been followed and the timing is overtly political. The public and media will rightly see through such a nakedly political put-up job,” the source said.

In a statement, the GLA said that the monitoring officer, Emma Strain, had a “statutory duty” to record any conduct matters which she became aware of relating to the mayor in his role as police and crime commissioner for London.

Setbacks

Johnson has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to his friendship with Ms Arcuri.

A No 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister, as mayor of London, did a huge amount of work when selling our capital city around the world, beating the drum for London and the UK.

“Everything was done with propriety and in the normal way.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell tweeted: “It’s important to note that this was a decision by the GLA monitoring officer, who is a completely, independent non-political official.”

Conservative MEP Daniel Hannan told Newsnight: “The Prime Minister says he’s acted with complete propriety.

“The presumption of innocence is not just a piety in this country and the timing does seem a little suspicious just when the kitchen sink is being thrown at him by his opponents.”

Earlier Johnson said that he would comply with an order by the London Assembly to provide details of his links with Ms Arcuri, although he insisted they were “barking up the wrong tree”.

The referral to the IOPC is however another potential setback for the Prime Minister at the end of a tumultuous week which saw the Supreme Court rule that his controversial decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful.

It follows a report by The Sunday Times that Ms Arcuri, an American who moved to London seven years ago, was given £126,000 in public money and was treated to privileged access to three foreign trade missions led by Mr Johnson while he was mayor.

The Government has since frozen a £100,000 grant to Ms Arcuri’s company, Hacker House, pending a review.

