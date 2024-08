IRELAND’S OLYMPIC FEDERATION has said it raised concerns over boxer Daina Moorehouse’s fight at the Olympics with the governing body of the games.

It follows a split decision defeat in the Wicklow woman’s bout against France’s Wassila Lkhadiri, with major anger in Irish boxing over how the rounds were scored.

On the night of the fight on RTÉ television, former boxers Bernard Dunne, Kenneth Egan and Eric Donovan blasted the scoring, calling it “ridiculous” and “shameful”.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has today said it raised concerns over the fight with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), chief executive Peter Sherrard has confirmed.

He told RTÉ Radio One programme Morning Ireland that “something wasn’t quite right” in how Moorehouse’s fight was judged to have gone.

“We provided the data analytics that our analysts had taken down from the fight and asked that they review that as part of the assessment that the boxing Task Force does,” Sherrard said.

He said there has been a “lot of work done on trying to make boxing less subjective” in how fights are marked by judges. This has included an oversight group to check and assess the scoring.

But Sherrard added: “We do feel that in our case, something wasn’t quite right, but unfortunately that sometimes is boxing.”

The sport is set to be excluded from the LA Games in 2028 amid various disputes between its body the International Boxing Association has had with the IOC.