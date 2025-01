A JUDGE HAS imposed severe rail travel restrictions on a 15-year-old Dublin boy accused of attacking a man at a Dart station amid a “complex” garda investigation.

The schoolboy, whose identity cannot be disclosed due to his young age, was arrested during an operation targeting anti-social behaviour at train stations in the Raheny and Coolock areas of Dublin.

He was charged on Wednesday night with assault causing harm to a male at Raheny Dart station, which allegedly occurred on 5 December last.

He was held overnight and appeared before Judge Paul Kelly at the Dublin Children’s Court today.

In evidence, Garda Adrian Murphy said the boy made “no reply” when charged.

The court heard that his mother, who was at the hearing, was present and supportive during her son’s time in Garda custody.

Defence counsel Doireann McDonagh stated it was the boy’s first time in court and he found it “overwhelming”.

The garda sought a lengthy adjournment pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), due to the complexity of the investigation and to establish if others would be brought before the court.

Judge Kelly noted that the alleged incident started away from the Dart station but continued and concluded there.

It was claimed the teenager was in a group which did not include the alleged injured party, who was not required to attend today’s hearing.

There was no objection to bail with conditions set to stay away from train stations and not travel on Irish rail unless, in the presence of a responsible adult, to go to school and obey a 9 pm – 7 am curfew. Judge Kelly included those terms in the bail bond.

However, after submissions from Ms McDonagh, instructed by solicitor Wayne Kenny, the judge did not agree to the garda’s request to prohibit the boy from being in large gatherings or groups of more than four or five in public spaces.

Counsel argued that her client was in school and that this condition could not be enforced.

The boy, who has not yet indicated a plea, was granted legal aid.

He spoke only to confirm that he understood the bail terms and risked being remanded into custody if he broke them. The case is set to resume in May.

Three other boys arrested during the operation have since been released from custody pending referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.