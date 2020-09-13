Boy hospitalised with serious injuries after hit-and-run in Tallaght

A BOY HAS been hospitalised with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Tallaght yesterday evening.

The child received serious injuries when he was hit by a car on Fortunestown Lane in Tallaght, Dublin 24. The car failed to remain at the scene, Gardaí said.

The child was taken to Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí in Tallaght are appealing for witnesses in relation to the incident, which took place at around 8.30pm.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward. Anyone who was in the vicinity of Fortunestown Lane between 8pm and 9pm yesterday evening, should make contact.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who may have camera (dash-cam) footage, and who were driving in the Fortunestown Lane, Tallaght area yesterday evening, to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information should contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.