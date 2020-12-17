#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 17 December 2020
Advertisement

Brazil records over 1,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours

The new fatalities have taken Brazil’s total from the coronavirus pandemic to almost 185,000 deaths.

By AFP Thursday 17 Dec 2020, 10:51 PM
19 minutes ago 1,675 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5304243
Cemetery workers at the Vila Formosa cemetery during the Covid-19 pandemic
Image: DPA/PA Images
Cemetery workers at the Vila Formosa cemetery during the Covid-19 pandemic
Cemetery workers at the Vila Formosa cemetery during the Covid-19 pandemic
Image: DPA/PA Images

BRAZIL HAS RECORDED more than 1,000 deaths from Covid-19 over a 24-hour period for the first time since September, according to a government tally.

The 1,092 new fatalities took Brazil’s total from the coronavirus pandemic to almost 185,000 deaths – a number surpassed only by the United States.

The South American country also registered almost 70,000 new infections, for a total of more than 7.1 million cases.

New cases and deaths have been surging since November in the country of 212 million and things have been getting worse with the holiday season approaching.

The numbers had fallen after a long period from June to August with daily deaths over 1,000.

There are worries too about Brazil’s national immunization plan which has been widely criticized.

The health ministry expects to vaccinate 70% of the population – some 150 million people – within 16 months.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro was widely criticized for downplaying the pandemic, even though he caught Covid-19.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

And a day before announcing Brazil’s immunization plan, he caused controversy by claiming he wouldn’t get vaccinated.

He also discredited the CoronaVac vaccine produced by Chinese laboratory Sinovac, which is produced locally by the Butantan Institute with support from Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria, who is expected to challenge Bolsonaro for the presidency in 2022.

© AFP 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie