Brazil police end Neymar rape investigation over lack of evidence

Neymar has played for Paris Saint-Germain since 2017.

POLICE IN BRAZIL investigating rape allegations against footballer Neymar have closed the case due to a lack of evidence, the Sao Paulo attorney general’s office has said.

The police decision will be sent to prosecutors today, who will have 15 days to evaluate the case, according to a spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office.

A final ruling on the case will be made by a judge.

Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar has vehemently denied allegations he raped a Brazilian woman in a Paris hotel in May.

A spokesman for Neymar said he was not able to comment on the police decision. Sao Paulo police are due to hold a news conference today.

The affair has dominated headlines and conversations in the football-mad country for weeks and overshadowed Brazil’s preparations for the Copa America.

Hosts Brazil went on to win South America’s showcase tournament earlier this month without their star player, who was injured in a friendly before the opening match.

The scandal has been ongoing since 2 June when Neymar published a seven-minute video on Instagram, where he had first been in contact with Najila Trindade, revealing that he had been accused of rape.

In an attempt to defend himself against the allegations, Neymar’s video was accompanied by WhatsApp messages and images of his encounter with Trindade – without her consent, possibly breaking Brazilian law.

In the following weeks, Neymar was questioned by police over the WhatsApp messages.

He also appeared before police in Sao Paulo, where Trindade had filed her complaint at the end of May.

As the case dragged on, police filed a defamation suit against Trindade – who was dropped by multiple lawyers – after she insinuated the force was corrupt.

Controversy has continually followed the Paris Saint-Germain player, who flew back to France earlier this month.

Neymar, who joined PSG in 2017, has made clear he wants to return to Barcelona.

He has yet to feature during PSG’s pre-season tour in Asia and French media reported he will miss today’s game against Sydney in China.

