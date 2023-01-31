Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin confirms he will not stand in next General Election

FINE GAEL TD for Kerry Brendan Griffin has confirmed that he will not be standing again in the next General Election.

Speaking to Radio Kerry this morning, Griffin said that family reasons had played a part in his decision to step away from politics after the next election.

“The reason for my decision is very straightforward, I want to be around my children for the remaining years of their childhood,” Griffin told Radio Kerry.

Griffin said that he never envisaged having a long career in politics and that he would work for as long as he could “give it everything I could”.

“I never really envisaged a very long career in politics. I didn’t feel that I was going to be someone who would give it 30 years and just hold the seat.

“I wanted to give it everything I could while I could and the minute I felt that I couldn’t give it 100% commitment, I would step back.”

Initially elected in 2011, Griffin held a seat for Fine Gael in Kerry in both the 2016 and 2020 General Elections.

He previously served as a Minister of State for Tourism between 2017 and 2020, before working as deputy chief whip for the Government between 2020 and 2022.

Griffin had turned down a junior ministerial post in December following the Cabinet reshuffle, citing family reasons.

He is the second Fine Gael TD to confirm his intention to not stand again in the next General Election, alongside Donegal TD Joe McHugh.

This is a breaking story and will be updated