Brexit mega-Bill for disorderly, no-deal scenario to be published today

THE BREXIT OMNIBUS Bill, which deals with laws that will need to be in place post a no-deal Brexit, is to be published today.

The ‘mega’ Bill, as it has been dubbed, which was signed off by Cabinet earlier this week, covers measures for nine different government departments, incorporating 16 pieces of legislation.

It deals with issues, big and small, such as facilitating agreements between Ireland and the UK to ensure Irish and UK students will not be liable for foreign fees.

It also deals with bus and train travel between Dublin and Belfast, ensuring people will not be stopped on the border for checks.

The Withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union (Consequential Provisions) Bill 2019 has been described by government as a ”landmark” piece of legislation made up of 15 parts to prepare Ireland for a disorderly Brexit.

This omnibus Bill focuses on protecting Irish citizens, supporting businesses and jobs, and securing ongoing access to essential services and products.

Within the 15 parts, it also deals with health issues, so as to ensure essential Common Travel Area healthcare arrangements are maintained.

Amendments to legislation included in the Bill are amendments of Electricity Regulation Act 1999 with regard to Ireland’s all-island Single Electricity Market. There are also amendments to the Student Support Act 2011 to cover grants, and changes to insurance legislation to deal with UK insurance undertakings with Irish customers.

Part 10 of the Bill deals with “third country bus services” to ensure a regulatory regime in relation to bus and coach passenger services.

Greater detail of what the Bill contains will be issued later today, but opposition leaders will be keen to inspect the detail ahead of the debate on the legislation which is due to dominate Dáil proceedings next week.

With just a few weeks out from Brexit, the government has a tight deadline to get the legislation passed in time.

Government plans to have the Bill passed in the Dáil by 8 March, before it heads to the Seanad, where it is hoped it will pass by 15 March. It is envisaged President Michael D Higgins will sign the Bill into law on Friday 29 March - the deadline for the UK to leave the EU.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said this week that the government will be relying on the “goodwill” of those on the opposition benches to ensure a speedy passage for the legislation.

The Taoiseach has indicated that if extra days and hours are needed to ensure the legislation passes, then the Houses will sit out-of-hours.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney will be leading the legislation through the Houses. He maintains that if there if Britain crashes out, then all parties – Ireland, Britain and the EU will face a difficult time ahead in terms of managing the consequences.