WRITING IN THE Sunday Telegraph today, UK Prime Minister Theresa May says she intends re-negotiating with Brussels in an attempt to end the Brexit deadlock.
May suggests she will seek either an “alternative” to the backstop, or a time limit or unilateral exit mechanism to allow the UK to leave the backstop.
The EU has already rejected a renegotiation of the agreed deal and Ireland has stated that a time-limited backstop would be useless because it would not ensure a hard border is avoided in the long run.
Despite this, if the Irish government prioritises avoiding a no-deal Brexit, it may come under pressure to make concessions on the backstop to avoid a no-deal Brexit. But should they?
Poll: Would conceding on the backstop be worth it to avoid a no-deal Brexit?
