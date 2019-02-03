Ireland's Taoiseach and Tánaiste have some decisions to make.

Ireland's Taoiseach and Tánaiste have some decisions to make.

WRITING IN THE Sunday Telegraph today, UK Prime Minister Theresa May says she intends re-negotiating with Brussels in an attempt to end the Brexit deadlock.

May suggests she will seek either an “alternative” to the backstop, or a time limit or unilateral exit mechanism to allow the UK to leave the backstop.

The EU has already rejected a renegotiation of the agreed deal and Ireland has stated that a time-limited backstop would be useless because it would not ensure a hard border is avoided in the long run.

Despite this, if the Irish government prioritises avoiding a no-deal Brexit, it may come under pressure to make concessions on the backstop to avoid a no-deal Brexit. But should they?

Poll: Would conceding on the backstop be worth it to avoid a no-deal Brexit?

