Sunday 4 October 2020
Poll: As the EU and the UK enter last-ditch talks, do you think there will be a Brexit trade deal?

Both sides agreed to renew their efforts to reach a compromise yesterday.

By Sean Murray Sunday 4 Oct 2020, 9:15 AM
File photo. Johnson and von der Leyen.
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

AFTER A VIDEO conference call yesterday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told their chief negotiators they must work “intensively” in the coming weeks to iron out a Brexit trade deal. 

Months and months have passed without a breakthrough as the deadline of 31 December looms ever closer. After that date, the transition period will end and – if there’s no trade deal between the UK and EU – there’ll effectively be a no-deal Brexit.

Such an arrangement would be economically bad for Ireland, as well as the UK, as World Trade Organization rules would apply and slap major tariffs on goods in and out of the UK from Europe.

More recently, the UK has drawn the fury of the EU for introducing legislation that would renege on the withdrawal agreement reached last year – particularly in relation to Northern Ireland. 

Time is running out and, with a key EU meeting on 15 October looming, both sides will need to reach a compromise soon to ratify a deal before the end of the year.

So, what do you think? As EU and the UK enter last-ditch talks, do you think there will be a Brexit trade deal?


Poll Results:

No (512)
Yes (409)
I'm not sure (89)



