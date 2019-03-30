This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'F**K knows. I'm past caring' - The week in Brexit quotes

An unnamed Cabinet minister summed up the thoughts of many this week.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 30 Mar 2019, 4:01 PM
1 hour ago 6,874 Views 9 Comments
PastedImage-30076 Source: Channel 4 News

The Conservative MP Ben Bradley is in the House of Commons. He voted to remain, then became a Brexiteer, then voted against the deal, then voted for the deal, then said he’d struggled to back the deal again but now says he will back the deal.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy delivers a withering intro for a Tory MP on Channel 4 News. 

Brexit Source: PA Images

I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s ‘back me and sack me’ pledge sought to convince MPs to back her deal as a way of getting to step down. It didn’t work.

Brexit Source: PA Images

The conspiracy theory seems to be that we have some sort of secret plan for a hard border… it’s not true. We have no secret plan.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is not having any truck with talk that Ireland is planning for a hard border.

PastedImage-29279

Parliament finally has its say:

No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No

A no-nonsense front page from The Guardian after MPs voted against all eight indicative votes.

PastedImage-11900 Source: Youtube

You remind me more and more of Field Marshal Haig in Blackadder.

Guy Verhofstadt had a go at fellow MEP Nigel Farage, comparing him to the delusional WW1 general from the final series of Blackadder.

Whether you are a Brexiteer or a Remainer, this is a deal that a nation signs only after having been defeated at war. This is not a deal that it fit for purpose for any sovereign country.  

Former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis lays into May during an appearance on BBC’s Question Time programme.

Brexit Source: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images

Half a loaf is better than no bread.

Jacob Rees-Mogg MP voted in favour of May’s deal on Friday after months of being among its most vociferous critics. He argued that the deal would at least ensure Brexit happened. 

I fear we are reaching the limits of this process in this house. 

Is Theresa May suggesting that a general election could be the way forward to end the deadlock? Perhaps, perhaps not, but this is what she said when her Withdrawal Agreement was defeated for the third time.

Fuck knows. I’m past caring. It’s like the living dead in here. 

 

An unnamed UK Cabinet minister’s texts BBC Newsnight editor Nicholas Watt when asked why May was holding another vote on her deal. In doing so, the pretty much summed up an entire nation. 

