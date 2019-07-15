DCU president to lead HSE's 'rapid review' into IT glitch that left 800 without smear test results

THE HSE HAS commissioned an “immediate rapid review” into the latest Cervical Check controversy, which will be led by the president of DCU.

Professor Brian McGrath was appointed as the independent external chairperson for the review after it emerged that 800 women did not receive their smear test results because of an IT glitch at a US lab.

The HSE said that MacCraith will carry out the review independently and provide a report to the HSE’s CEO Paul Reid by 2 August.

“We have worked hard to try to rebuild confidence in the cervical screening programme in Ireland, and the delays identified in recent days in providing results to women are not acceptable,” Reid said.

The review is to examine all aspects of the glitch, “with a particular focus on how these matters were communicated to the women using our service”.

The HSE said it became aware in June that a number of result letters were not issued to women or their GPs due to an IT process issue with one Quest Diagnostics laboratory.

The issue occurred at Quest Diagnostics Chantilly facility in Virginia, USA which currently performs HPV testing for the CervicalCheck service.

Speaking to reporters today, Minister for Health Simon Harris said he was not made aware of the IT glitch until last Wednesday adding that it was important the HSE carries out this external review.

“Clearly, there was a communications issue here where they believed laboratories had conveyed results to GPs and to women, and that had not happened.

“And that is not acceptable. I know it’s not acceptable to the CEO of the HSE and it’s not acceptable to me either,” he said.

Speaking previously in the Seanad, during a debate on a Bill to establish the CervicalCheck tribunal, Harris said the existence of an IT issue “was identified following an engagement by my department in June with the National Training Service based on representations from one individual”.

Minister Harris said a lot of progress has been made in dealing with the backlog of smear tests.

He said the backlog would be “effectively gone” by mid-September when the Dáil and Seanad resume after the summer recess.

Areas to be covered by the review: