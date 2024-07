THE BROTHERS OF Natalie McNally, who was fifteen weeks pregnant when she was murdered in her home in Lurgan in 2022, have arrived at Croke Park for the All-Ireland senior football final after a five-day charity walk from Craigavon in Co Armagh in her honour.

Niall and Declan McNally began their journey at 10am on Wednesday, 24 July at Craigavon Leisure Centre. Over the five days, they travelled to Newry, Dundalk, Drogheda, and Ashbourne, before arriving at Croke Park this afternoon.

The brothers are fundraising for Women’s Aid Armagh Down and the Care for Caolan fund, which is raising money for the local family of 20-year-old GAA player Caolan Finnegan who is battling brain cancer.

Arriving at Croke Park, Niall told The Irish News that they had raised almost £27,000 with their fundraiser.

“Natalie should’ve been here with us,” he said, “hopefully she’s shining down on us today.”

We’ve made it. What an amazing journey



Just need to bring Sam home now 🟠⚪️🟠⚪️🟠⚪️ pic.twitter.com/uuzHobXc0p — Niall McNally (@IrishBlue1878) July 28, 2024

Both Niall and Declan spoke of the support they had received across the duration of their fundraiser.

“All our family, our friends, came up to meet us at every check point. Every day, we had someone with us,” Declan said, speaking at Croke Park. “It was a fantastic experience.”

Natalie was 32-years-old when she was fatally stabbed in her home in Lurgan, Co Armagh in December 2022. Her then-partner, Stephen McCullagh, is due to stand trial for her murder in September.

Over £27,000 has been raised by the brothers’ charity walk so far.