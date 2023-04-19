Waste company Panda criticised after new €3.80 brown bin charge announced

WASTE COLLECTION COMPANY Panda will introduce charges for brown bin collections as early as next month to all customers.

The charge, of €3.80 per collection for one to three households, is due to be introduced by 8 May, Panda told their 360,000 customers last week by email.

Brown bins are for organic or compostable waste, such as food scrapings and garden clippings, and according to Citizens Information “should be supplied to every household in Ireland” except in remote locations where collection could be difficult.

According to Ireland’s National Waste Policy, which plans how Ireland should manage waste between 2020 and 2025, the government planns to work with local authorities to “ensure that every householder and business has access to a reliable, clean and sustainable way of managing food waste”.

Green Party Councillor for Fingal Daniel Whooley told The Journal he believed that imposing the new fee could potentially hinder proper waste management, as people will have less of an incentive to use their brown bins for food and garden waste.

“While I understand that waste management companies aim to cover their operational costs, it is vital to keep environmental policies accessible and affordable.” he added.

Dublin South-West TD for People Before Profit Paul Murphy said that the bins should be placed back in the control of the local councils and that the move was “about profit for a private company”.

“The extra charge comes at a time when families are already struggling with the cost of living crisis,” Murphy said.

“The truth is that over 20 years of bin charges and privatisation have been a disaster.”

Councillor Whooley said that legislation should be reformed “to grant local government the authority to influence waste management companies’ operations” as he believes it would lead to a better service.

The councillor said local and national government and waste management companies “must work together” to introduce effective and cheap solutions to waste collection so it does not “an undue financial burden on individuals”.

The Journal contacted Panda for comment, but not response was received at the time of the article’s publication.

Panda raised their annual prices by €50 in September of last year, representing a 12% jump.