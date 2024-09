BUDGET 2025 WILL be announced by the Finance Minister in two weeks time on 1 October.

Featuring an €8.3bn package, with €1.4bn allocated to taxation measures, this year’s budget is set to include a number of one-off measures as has been done in the last two years.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has already promised that a ‘cost-of-living’ package will be announced as part of it along with changes to income tax levels.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Jack Chambers announced yesterday that the average worker will be €1,000 better off after this year’s budget, adding that cuts to USC can be expected.

Advertisement

He has also confirmed that energy credit payments will be made by the end of this year.

We want to know what you would like to see included in this year’s package.

Has the government got its priorities right? What areas of your life do you feel it should be offering better support with?

Do you want to see more money allocated to address a specific issue in the health system or maybe you would like to see more money spent on housing or childcare?

Would you like to see the cost of transport reduced or perhaps more money spent on infrastructural projects?

Are you at a point in your life where you feel you would be best served by tax cuts or would you prefer to have your tax unchanged but have greater investment in public services?

Let us know what you would like to see in this year’s Budget by emailing a paragraph or two (around 200-250 words max) to answers@thejournal.ie or by clicking the button below.

Please include your name, county and age, or tell us if you would like to remain anonymous.