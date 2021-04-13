Burning car left on train track between Belfast and Derry

NORTHERN IRELAND’S INFRASTRUCTURE minister said she is “deeply concerned” after a burning car was left on a railway track near Bellarena.

Translink confirmed the incident occurred around 9pm yesterday evening and involved the 1910 train from Belfast to Derry.

Translink Group chief executive Chris Conway said that “the train driver reacted quickly and thankfully brought the train to a stop safely, short of where the car was burning”.

“The train crew ensured all safety procedures were followed with the incident swiftly reported and emergency services attended the scene,” Conway said.

“The train returned to Coleraine Station, where six passengers got off safely for onward connections by road. It is very fortunate that no-one has been injured in this incident,” he said.

I've just been sent this video of a car on fire on the Derry to Coleraine railway line in Magilligan. The train got stopped just in time. The @NIFRSOFFICIAL says they're currently on site. No further info. @Translink_NI @BBCNewsNI pic.twitter.com/QaqrRpyJ7C — Dean McLaughlin (@Dean_Journalist) April 12, 2021 Source: Dean McLaughlin /Twitter

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon condemned the incident, which she said left her “deeply concerned and troubled”.

“I am so relieved to hear that passengers and crew are all safe,” Mallon said.