#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Tuesday 13 April 2021
Advertisement

Burning car left on train track between Belfast and Derry

The incident took place around 9pm last night.

By Press Association Tuesday 13 Apr 2021, 7:13 AM
31 minutes ago 3,039 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5407964
Railway track on line to Derry
Image: Shutterstock/Sviluppo
Railway track on line to Derry
Railway track on line to Derry
Image: Shutterstock/Sviluppo

NORTHERN IRELAND’S INFRASTRUCTURE minister said she is “deeply concerned” after a burning car was left on a railway track near Bellarena.

Translink confirmed the incident occurred around 9pm yesterday evening and involved the 1910 train from Belfast to Derry.

Translink Group chief executive Chris Conway said that “the train driver reacted quickly and thankfully brought the train to a stop safely, short of where the car was burning”.

“The train crew ensured all safety procedures were followed with the incident swiftly reported and emergency services attended the scene,” Conway said.

“The train returned to Coleraine Station, where six passengers got off safely for onward connections by road. It is very fortunate that no-one has been injured in this incident,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon condemned the incident, which she said left her “deeply concerned and troubled”.

“I am so relieved to hear that passengers and crew are all safe,” Mallon said. 

“It is unimaginable to think what could have happened this evening had it not been for the prompt action of the driver and crew,” she said.

“I want to express my gratitude to them and to the emergency services. I would urge anyone with any information about this incident to contact the PSNI.”

Conway said Translink would be working with the PSNI to investigate the incident, adding: “We utterly condemn this attack which had the potential for very serious consequences.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie