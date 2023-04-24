Bus services in Galway to increase by nearly 50% under proposed new network

BUS SERVICES IN Galway are to increase by nearly 50% under a draft new bus network published today by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

The redesign of the bus network is one of nine key elements of BusConnects Galway that aims to transform the city’s bus system.

Under the proposals within the Galway bus network redesign report, the level of bus services in Galway city, Bearna and Oranmore will increase by nearly 50%.

The NTA envisages that the added service levels will make possible the extension of bus services to new areas, more routes with frequent services, an enhanced weekend timetable and a new 24-hour route.

The new 24-hour bus service, to be known as Route 9, would operate from Knocknacarra through the city centre to Doughiska and Parkmore. Three proposed routes would operate every 15 minutes or better.

In addition, some routes would run longer in the morning and at night.

The routes in the draft new bus network would serve the city centre with more routes running cross-city, and the main point of interchange located at Eyre Square. This will facilitate cross-city commuting, the NTA has said.

Fares are to be simplified “in a way that will make interchange seamless”, the NTA said. Customers will not have to pay extra to change between urban bus services within that 90-minute period.

Consultation on the draft new network launched today and will run for six weeks.

Public information events will take place from 16 to 18 May, while an online consultation process will allow members of the public to provide their feedback on the proposals.

The redesign is expected to be finalised in the coming months and the new network will be rolled out from 2025.

“Through BusConnects Galway, we want to make it easier for people to get around by reducing congestion, and to make the city more attractive for people who live, work, invest in or visit Galway,” NTA deputy CEO Hugh Creegan said.

“By giving the people of Galway a viable alternative to the car, we can encourage the shift towards more sustainable transport modes.”