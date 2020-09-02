This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 2 September, 2020
Man beaten with crow bars and shot in both legs in Co Antrim

The PSNI said the man was assaulted by a number of males wearing balaclavas.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 2 Sep 2020, 11:53 AM
1 hour ago 6,279 Views 7 Comments
File photo (not of scene)
Image: Shutterstock
File photo (not of scene)
File photo (not of scene)
Image: Shutterstock

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for information following a report of a paramilitary style assault and shooting in Co Antrim.

The assault took place at 10.40pm last night in the Ballyclogh Road area of Bushmills. It was reported to police that a man had been assaulted at his home by a number of males wearing balaclavas and armed with crow bars. 

The man had then been taken out into the garden and shot a number of times in both legs.

He was taken to hospital following the incident and is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

PSNI Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said enquiries are at an early stage.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to contact police and tell us what you know,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“No-one deserves to have this happen to them and there is absolutely no justification for an attack like this in our society. We must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening to anyone else.

“If you have any information which could assist with our enquiries, please contact detectives at Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 2108 01/09/20. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form.”

