Man beaten with crow bars and shot in both legs in Co Antrim

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for information following a report of a paramilitary style assault and shooting in Co Antrim.

The assault took place at 10.40pm last night in the Ballyclogh Road area of Bushmills. It was reported to police that a man had been assaulted at his home by a number of males wearing balaclavas and armed with crow bars.

The man had then been taken out into the garden and shot a number of times in both legs.

He was taken to hospital following the incident and is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

PSNI Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said enquiries are at an early stage.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to contact police and tell us what you know,” he said.

“No-one deserves to have this happen to them and there is absolutely no justification for an attack like this in our society. We must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening to anyone else.

“If you have any information which could assist with our enquiries, please contact detectives at Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 2108 01/09/20. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form.”