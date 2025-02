SUPPORT FOR FIANNA FÁIL has fallen by two points, according to a new opinion poll.

The latest Business Poll/Red C poll also suggests that a quarter (25%) of people who voted for the party in November’s general election would have voted differently if they had known that the housing completion figures for the year would not be met.

Figures published by the Central Statistics Office last month showed that a total of 30,330 new homes were built last year, 6.7% less than 2023 and just under 10,000 units less than what the outgoing government promised voters would be completed last year.

Opposition parties have accused Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael of misleading the public during the election by stating that close to 40,000 houses would be delivered in 2024.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the outgoing coalition “got the figure wrong” and that he regrets that.

According to the Business Post, 18% of people who said they voted for Fine Gael said they would not have done so if they had known the true housing figures.

However, despite those responses, the opinion poll does not show a significant leap in support for any of the other political parties.

It puts support for Fianna Fáil at 20%, down two points and three points behind Sinn Féin, who stand as the most popular party on 23%, four points higher than they secured at the general election.

Support for Fine Gael remains unchanged at 20%, while the Independents are down two points at 11%.

In terms of the smaller parties, Labour are up one point at 4%, with support for the Social Democrats (7%), Aontú (4%) and the Green Party (3%) unchanged.

Both People Before Profit (3%) and Independent Ireland (4%) have both seen a boost of one point in their popularity.

The poll was conducted among 1,029 adults between 14 and 19 February. The margin of error is plus or minus 3%.