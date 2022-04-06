Luxury vehicles, cash and high-end watches seized by CAB in six raids in south-east

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau seized a number of luxury vehicles, cash and high-end watches as part of multiple raids across Kilkenny, Wexford and Kildare this morning.

The seizures were made today across six separate locations within the three counties and was done alongside Gardaí in the Naas district, the Emergency Response Unit and Customs Dog Unit.

Items seized by CAB included:

A BMW X5 with a 211 registration

A BMW Motorcycle with a 151 registration

A Yamaha Motorcycle with a 141 registration

A total of 12 watches were also seized, with six Rolex watches, two Audemars Piguet watches and two Cartier watches included in the raid. €13,500 in cash was also seized.

Watches seized by CAB in raids this morning Source: An Garda Síochána

CAB also seized a large number of devices, including hard drives as well as documentation.

According to the Gardaí, the searches are linked to an ongoing CAB investigation targeting assets that are linked to a “significant drug trafficker” and associates working in the Kildare area.

“The case was referred to the Bureau by a profiler working in the Naas Garda District and reflects the continued importance of the asset profiler network in identifying CAB targets nationwide,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí said that there were no arrests made during the six searches and that investigations remain ongoing.