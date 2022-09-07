Cash and high-end watches seized by CAB in Cork and Kerry raids

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED cash, high-end watches and designer footwear in multiple raids across Cork and Kerry today.
The raids, which were carried out by the Criminal Assets Bureau and Kerry Gardaí, saw 11 homes searched and four professional searches carried out.
According to Gardaí, the operation was carried out as part of an ongoing investigation looking at individuals targeting the elderly and the vulnerable “on the pretence of conducting home repairs and roofing work both nationally and internationally”.
The raids saw the following items seized:
In a statement, a Garda spokesperson said:
“The operation marks a significant development in money laundering and proceeds of crime investigations being conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau and Killarney Gardaí.
“The investigation into the source of funds used to acquire assets, including properties, remains ongoing.”
