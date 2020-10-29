#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 29 October 2020
Advertisement

CAB seize cash and luxury watches from suspected organised crime group in Dublin and Wicklow

CAB officers conducted searches across Dublin and Wicklow today targeting members of a suspected organised crime group.

By Áine McMahon Thursday 29 Oct 2020, 8:54 PM
35 minutes ago 6,010 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5248884

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) have seized €248,000 in frozen accounts alongside cash and luxury watches today.

CAB officers conducted searches across Dublin and Wicklow targeting members of a suspected organised crime group.

The operation involved searches of two residential properties alongside three professional premises.

Over the course of the search, officers seized a 201 Reg BMW 318 CAB, two Rolex watches and a selection of designer clothes.

Cash worth €248,149 was frozen in various bank accounts. €11,800 and $4,000 worth of Australian Dollars were also seized.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardai said that today’s seizure marks a “significant development” in the targeting of Organised Crime Gangs committing rural crime in Ireland.

About the author:

About the author
Áine McMahon
ainemcmahon4@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie