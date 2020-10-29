CAB seize cash and luxury watches from suspected organised crime group in Dublin and Wicklow

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) have seized €248,000 in frozen accounts alongside cash and luxury watches today.
CAB officers conducted searches across Dublin and Wicklow targeting members of a suspected organised crime group.
The operation involved searches of two residential properties alongside three professional premises.
Over the course of the search, officers seized a 201 Reg BMW 318 CAB, two Rolex watches and a selection of designer clothes.
Cash worth €248,149 was frozen in various bank accounts. €11,800 and $4,000 worth of Australian Dollars were also seized.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Gardai said that today’s seizure marks a “significant development” in the targeting of Organised Crime Gangs committing rural crime in Ireland.
COMMENTS (6)