CAB seize cash and luxury watches from suspected organised crime group in Dublin and Wicklow

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) have seized €248,000 in frozen accounts alongside cash and luxury watches today.

CAB officers conducted searches across Dublin and Wicklow targeting members of a suspected organised crime group.

The Criminal Assets Bureau have frozen €248,149 in various bank accounts and seized €11,800 and $4,000 Australian Dollars along with watches following a number of searches in premises in Dublin and Wicklow today. pic.twitter.com/7Jr8wIWMvn — Garda Info (@gardainfo) October 29, 2020 Source: Garda Info /Twitter

The operation involved searches of two residential properties alongside three professional premises.

Over the course of the search, officers seized a 201 Reg BMW 318 CAB, two Rolex watches and a selection of designer clothes.

Cash worth €248,149 was frozen in various bank accounts. €11,800 and $4,000 worth of Australian Dollars were also seized.

Gardai said that today’s seizure marks a “significant development” in the targeting of Organised Crime Gangs committing rural crime in Ireland.