THE TAOISEACH, TÁNAISTE and other Cabinet members will travel to Co Armagh today to attend the North South Ministerial Council (NSMC), where economic issues are set to dominate the agenda.

They will meet Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly for the council’s 29th plenary meeting.

It is the first meeting between the Cabinet and the new Executive since the Government was formed in January.

International trade shocks are high on the agenda, with both sides expected to discuss the potential impact of US tariffs on their respective economies during the summit.

Advertisement

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the meeting is an opportunity to discuss areas of shared focus and ambition across the two administrations, “including on this occasion the challenges of tackling gender-based violence, and the opportunities to work more effectively across the island to achieve that aim”.

“The meeting is also an opportunity to consider the wider context in which business and trade on this island function and how we can respectively and jointly ensure economic opportunity for all parts of the island into the future,” he said.

Tánaiste Simon Harris said he was anticipating a “substantive and productive exchange of views” across a range of important issues.

“We will be continuing the very good conversations we had at the British-Irish Council summit in Co Down last week, the latest in what are regular and ongoing contacts between the two administrations, at both political and official level,” he said.

“One of the issues of most concern right now is the application by the US of international trade tariffs, and the potentially serious implications for our respective economies, and for the island as a whole.

“In that regard, I remain in ongoing contact with the First Minister, deputy First Minister and Minister for the Economy, and our respective trade policy experts are also in touch.”