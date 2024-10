CABINET HAS OFFICIALLY given the green light for a planning application to be made for the project to extend the Luas green line to Finglas.

If approved under an accelerated timeline, the line could potentially be in operation by 2031, according to the Department of Transport.

Under the proposal, the existing route would be extended northwards by four kilometres to connect to Charlestown, St Margaret’s Road, Finglas Village and St Helena’s.

Cabinet ministers have signed off on the submission of a Railway Order (planning) application to An Bord Pleanála, which is to be sent by this December.

Advertisement

Minister for Climate and Transport Eamon Ryan said that the approval for the project “forms part of our commitment to significantly invest in public transport and decarbonise Ireland’s transport system”.

“Since it started 20 years ago, the Luas tram system has been a public transport success story for Dublin’s citizens and visitors. We can look forward to the Luas extending to Finglas along a green track line that will open up lands for more transport orientated housing development along the way, which we really need,” he said.

It’s intended that the extended line will shorten journeys between north Dublin and the city centre, provide a better public transport connection that will support increased housing supply along the route, and encourage people to switch from private cars to the Luas.

The route is to be mostly off-road and segregated from road traffic.

The project will also include improvements to walking and cycling paths in the area of the new route and a 350-vehicle park and ride facility near the new St Margaret’s Road stop.