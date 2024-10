GOVERNMENT IS SET to sign off on the dates that ten cost-of-living support payments announced as part of Budget 2025 will be paid.

Budget 2025 included a massive €2.2 billion cost of living package with a number of once-off payments to be paid out by the end of the year.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys will bring the memo to Cabinet this morning outlining the dates which the support payments are set to be paid.

It is understood that the proposed schedule before Cabinet this morning will be:

October Double Payment – 28 October

€400 ‘Working Family’ Payment – 4 November

€400 Disability Allowance – 4 November

€300 Fuel Allowance – 4 November

First double Child Benefit – 5 November

€400 Carer Support Grant – 11 November

€200 Living Alone Allowance – 11 November

€100 per child of whom a Child Support Payment is due – 25 November

Christmas Double Payment – 2 December

Second double Child Benefit – 3 December

It’s understood that Humphreys will tell her fellow Ministers later this morning that while inflation is falling, the Cost of Living continues to impact families and households.

She will also add that Budget 2025 “is about giving people a bit of extra help and putting money back in their pocket”.

Advertisement

It’s understood that Humphreys will tell colleagues that the first of these payments will be the €400 lump sum payment for recipients of Disability, Carer’s and Working Family payments, as well as Invalidity and Blind Pension recipients. This will be paid on the week commencing 28 October.

The following week of 4 November will see the €400 Working Family Payment, the €400 Disability Support Grant and the €300 lump sum payment for households in receipt of the fuel allowance paid.

The first of two Double Child Benefit Payments will also be made that week.

The following week, beginning 11 November, will see a €400 lump sum payment issued to those receiving the Carer’s Support Grant.

There will also be a €200 Living Alone Allowance paid to widows, widowers and other single person households.

The €100 lump sum for people in receipt of the Child Support Grant, formerly known as ‘Qualified Child’, will be paid on the week beginning 25 November.

Finally, the first week of December will see the ‘Christmas Bonus’ double payment and the second Double Child Benefit Payment made.