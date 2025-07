THE CABINET WILL hear details of the challenging and complex negotiations ongoing to find a way to convince US officials to not veto renewal of the United Nations south Lebanon peacekeeping mission.

As revealed by The Journal there were concerns among participating countries that American diplomats would use their veto to block the renewal of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Mission in august.

US real estate mogul Tom Barrack, a close confidante of Donald Trump to carry out an assessment of the mission.

Sources both here and abroad told this news website that there were fears that the US, after lobbying by Israel, were considering pulling their funding for UNIFIL.

Those sources believe that this would have one of two possible outcomes – either a reduction in budget and troop numbers or a complete shutdown of the mission.

One other possibility, according to a source, is that the Lebanese Government could invite certain countries to stay on should the mission end.

Officials we spoke to are keen to stress that this is a regular occurrence every year as the renewal comes around but this year, with the Trump regime’s support for Israel, there are greater concerns.

Sources have said that negotiations and diplomatic liaisons have progressed between French officials leading negotiations and their US counterparts.

This weekend Irish diplomats were said to be “quietly confident” that those negotiations were having some success in dissuading the Americans from pulling the plug.

The UNIFIL mandate ends on 31 August – this news website discovered that French diplomats were set to lead negotiations on trying to save the mission.

Tomorrow, the Tánaiste Simon Harris, who is also Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs, will brief his cabinet colleagues on progress around the diplomatic work going on behind the scenes.

It is understood the cabinet will back the proposal to continue with Ireland’s participation and will tell their international counterparts that they are “fully supportive” of Ireland’s continued participation in the mission.

It is believed that the Tánaiste’s memo to his colleagues has laid out “particular challenges in the negotiations” but that the Irish advocacy is focusing on stressing that UNIFIL is having positive impacts.

Harris will set out his plans and how he will engage directly with his counterparts from the United States, France, Lebanon and Britain.

Tánaiste Simon Harris speaking to Irish troops in Lebanon in March. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Irish Defence Forces currently has approximately 340 personnel deployed to their main base near the South Lebanese town of At Tiri at Camp Shamrock as well as a number of other posts.

UNIFIL began in 1978 to maintain peace and security on the contested border between Lebanon and Israel after a period of increased tension between the two countries. The more than 300 Irish troops are part of a massive international presence of 10,500 troops from 50 countries to monitor both sides of the border.

They patrol a fragile demarcation zone in South Lebanon along what is known as the Blue Line.

In October last year Israel invaded south Lebanon to attack Hezbollah elements in strongholds across the region. In November the two countries signed a peace accord and Israel began to withdraw – they have left behind some forces at some Forward Operating Bases.

There have been a number of incidents where Israeli forces have fired on UN peacekeepers and also locals have attacked UNIFIL troops in various incidents. The area is said to be very tense.